Watch the video for Bestial Mouths’ “Unshivered” (ADULT. Remix)

Bestial Mouths recently released THOUSANDNEEDLES, which features remixes of songs from their INSHROUDSS EP and the RESURRECTEDINBLACK LP, including versions by ADULT., SRSQ, Kontravoid, Statiqbloom, Grendel, Rodney Anonymous / 7th Victim (Dead Milkmen), and more. You can stream the whole thing below, and look for vinyl and cassette versions of THOUSANDNEEDLES in August via Fill-Lex Records and Soil Records.

One of the standouts is ADULT.'s "If I Could Feel" remix of "Unshivered." "We got this remix request in the summer from Bestial Mouths and it was just the thing we needed to get us back in the studio again," say ADULT. "It wasn't like looking at a blank canvas and it felt more like collaboration in a way, which was much needed during such an isolating time." Bestial Mouths have now made a striking video for this remix, directed by Jamie Parkhurst, and it fits the track's dark, expansive mood perfectly. It premieres in this post and you can watch below.

THOUSANDNEEDLES tracklist:

1. Grendel - RUINS Remix

2. ADULT - Unshivered (If I Could Feel Mix)

3. Rodney Anonymous or 7th Victim (of Dead Milkmen) - WITHIIN Remix

4. PLACKBLAGUE - HEAVY COIL MIX (Industrial waste remix)

5. Ash Code -The Bleed Remix (mixed/mastered by Doruk Ozturkcan from She Past Away)

6. NNHMN - The Loss Remix

7. Statiqbloom - The Falls Remix

8. BUZZKULL - Lain to Rust Remix

9. SRSQ - REIMAGINATION (Souls take remix)

10. Shannon F /LIGHT ASYLUM - Industrial Waste Remix

11. Kontravoid - Dry as Dust Remix

12. VOID VISION- (a) SIREN CALLS Remix

13. Crowhurst - 23 Hours Before Resurrection Bestial Mouths Remix

14. Melania - INSHROUDSS