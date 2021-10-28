Watch the video for Jack Swing’s new indie-funk song “Daydreams”

Pittsburgh's Jack Swing pull from classic funk and soul as much as they pull from modern indie rock, and they've been rolling out singles as they gear up for their debut album (they're taking donations with purchases on Bandcamp to help fund it). We're premiering the video for their latest single, "Daydreams," which marries a psychedelic groove to frontman Isaiah Ross' emotive vocals.

"'Daydreams' is a love song that I wrote coming from an extremely vulnerable place," Isaiah tells us. "As much as it has a lot of that classic love song intention it also has a lot to do with simply loving yourself, doing what’s best for you, and letting go when it's time to let go. I love where we ended up with this video because it's a beautiful reflection of those themes while coming from a completely different angle.The idea of deciding to go full in on the thing you love after playing it safe for so many years. All of this falls into that category of loving yourself, and deciding to take the step forward towards living your truth."

Check it out below...