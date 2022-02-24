Watch The Von Tramps’ video for their new punky reggae song “Lo Mein”

Minneapolis band The Von Tramps are gearing up to release their sophomore album GO on March 11 via SBAM (pre-order), and we're premiering new single "Lo Mein." It's a punky reggae song that the band says was inspired by The Police, Madonna, Jamaican dance hall music and English club records, and it might be a surface-level comparison, but I'd add that fans of '90s No Doubt should check this out too.

"We were looking to expand our sound and thought we could incorporate some really awesome electronic elements into this album; which is something we haven't done before," vocalist Jenna Enemy tells us. "[Guitarist] Chelsea [Oxborough] and I were exploring a ton of influences like The Police, Madonna, Jamaican dance hall music and English club records in addition to all of the artists and genres we already love. We created this dream-like world for the song ‘Lo Mein’ where the genres could all blend."

"The song begins to unpack how to handle success when and if you get it," Jenna continues. "It starts a bit melancholy narrating a failing love story in which one partner doesn't see themselves fitting in the other person's aspirations or dream world and has left them to dream away alone. The truth is their love is very much a part of the dream world, and without it life just wouldn't be a dream come true. The video creates a digital dream world with the live action Von Tramps exploring it. I can't spoil all the surprises, but watch for: checker print, a hound dog, a giant blimp, and of course old Lo Mein."

Check the video (shot and edited by Spencer Olson) below, and get another taste of the album from the pop punk-tinged previous single "2AM" below too. The Von Tramps also have upcoming tour dates in the US with The Dollyrots (who just put out a new compilation), and in Europe with Buster Shuffle, Snuff, and The Static Age. All dates are listed below.

The Von Tramps -- 2022 Tour Dates

US Tour with The Dollyrots

March 10, 2022 IL Chicago, Reggie’s

March 11, 2022 MN Minneapolis, VFW Post 246

March 12, 2022 WI Milwaukee, X-Ray Arcade

March 13, 2022 OH Cleveland, Beachland

March 14, 2022 OH Columbus, Rumba Cafe

March 15, 2022 IN Indianapolis, The Melody Inn

March 16, 2022 MO St Louis, Old Rock House

March 17, 2022 IL Bloomington, Nightshop

March 18, 2022 MI Hamtramck, The Sanctuary

March 19, 2022 KY Newport, Southgate House

European Tour with Buster Shuffle

March 24, 2022 DE Freiburg, Jazzhaus

March 25, 2022 DE Ulm, Eden

March 26, 2022 CH Lucerne, Sedel

March 28, 2022 CH Zurich, Dynamo

March 29, 2022 DE Nuremberg, Muzclub

March 30, 2022 DE Leipzig, Conne Island

March 31, 2022 DE Berlin, SO36

April 2, 2022 AT Vienna, Arena

European Tour with Snuff & The Static Age

October 26, 2022 DE Cologne, MTC

October 29, 2022 AT Linz, SBAMOween

October 30, 2022 DE Munich, Unter Deck

November 1, 2022 DE Wiesbaden, Kreativfabrik

November 2, 2022 DE Munster, Sputnikcafe

November 3, DK Copenhagen, Stairway