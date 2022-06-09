The Walkmen's terrific fourth album, 2008's You & Me, is getting a deluxe reissue this week via Marcata Records. Retitled You & Me (Sun Studio Edition), it's a double LP set with the original album spread across three sides of vinyl, with the fourth side featuring recordings from the era made at Memphis' legendary Sun Studio.

The Sun Studio sessions were originally made for PBS, and feature the band playing with a local horn section that included Ben Cauley of the Bar-Kays, Jason Yasinsky, Jeremy Shrader, Sean Murphy, and Paul Brandenburg. You can watch The Walkmen play You and Me highlight "Canadian Girl" from that Sun Studio session, along with "Louisinana," below.

The Walkmen called it quits in 2013, with most of the members pursuing solo projects. Former Walkmen bassist Peter Matthew Bauer will release a new solo album, Flowers, in September.

You & Me (Sun Studio Edition):

Side One

Donde Esta La Playa?

Flamingos (For Colbert)

On the Water

In the New Year

Seven Years of Holidays (For Stretch)

Side Two

Postcards From Tiny Islands

Red Moon

Canadian Girl

Four Provinces

Side Three

Long Time Ahead of Us

The Blue Route

New Country

I Lost You

If Only It Were True

Side Four

Louisiana (Sun Studio Version)

Canadian Girl (Sun Studio Version)

Long Time Ahead Of Us (Sun Studio Version)

Red Moon (Sun Studio Version)

I Lost You (Sun Studio Version)