Watch The Walkmen play “Canadian Girl” live at Sun Studio (‘You & Me’ deluxe reissue out this week)
The Walkmen's terrific fourth album, 2008's You & Me, is getting a deluxe reissue this week via Marcata Records. Retitled You & Me (Sun Studio Edition), it's a double LP set with the original album spread across three sides of vinyl, with the fourth side featuring recordings from the era made at Memphis' legendary Sun Studio.
The Sun Studio sessions were originally made for PBS, and feature the band playing with a local horn section that included Ben Cauley of the Bar-Kays, Jason Yasinsky, Jeremy Shrader, Sean Murphy, and Paul Brandenburg. You can watch The Walkmen play You and Me highlight "Canadian Girl" from that Sun Studio session, along with "Louisinana," below.
The Walkmen called it quits in 2013, with most of the members pursuing solo projects. Former Walkmen bassist Peter Matthew Bauer will release a new solo album, Flowers, in September.
You & Me (Sun Studio Edition):
Side One
Donde Esta La Playa?
Flamingos (For Colbert)
On the Water
In the New Year
Seven Years of Holidays (For Stretch)
Side Two
Postcards From Tiny Islands
Red Moon
Canadian Girl
Four Provinces
Side Three
Long Time Ahead of Us
The Blue Route
New Country
I Lost You
If Only It Were True
Side Four
Louisiana (Sun Studio Version)
Canadian Girl (Sun Studio Version)
Long Time Ahead Of Us (Sun Studio Version)
Red Moon (Sun Studio Version)
I Lost You (Sun Studio Version)