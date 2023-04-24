Watch The Walkmen play their first show in a decade (setlist); NYC run starts tonight

The newly reunited The Walkmen begin their sold-out five-show run at NYC's Webster Hall tonight, the start of what they're calling the "Revenge" tour that has the band out through the summer. They kicked off that tour on Saturday night (4/22) in Westerly, RI -- their first show in nearly a decade -- at The United Theatre.

The 21-song set pulled mostly from Bows + Arrows, Everyone Who Pretended to Like Me Is Gone, and You & Me, including "Heaven," "We've Been Had," "On the Water," "Angels Surf City," and more. The biggest surprise of the evening was how soon they dropped "The Rat" on the crowd, playing it second in the set after opening with "They're Winning."

Check out video from the show and the setlist below.

Meanwhile, Stereogum points out The Walkmen's Walter Martin posted on his Instagram stories a picture of the band in an office around a table with what looks like a contract. He wrote, "finally signed a real record deal!" and thanked Verve Records' Jamie Krents, who played bass with The Walkmen briefly, and was also in French Kicks. Stay tuned for more on that.

SETLIST THE WALKMEN @ THE UNITED THEATRE 4/22/2023:

They’re Winning

The Rat

In The New Year

On The Water

No Christmas While I’m Talking

Wake Up

Blue As Your Blood

Juveniles

Dónde Está La Playa

Angela Surf City

Blizzard Of ’96

New Years Eve

Everyone Who Pretended To Like Me Is Gone

Little House Of Savages

138th Street

All Hands And The Cook

Heaven

Encore:

Thinking Of A Dream I Had

Red Moon

I Lost You

We’ve Been Had