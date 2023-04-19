Watch The Walkmen’s first performance in a decade on ‘Colbert’

The Walkmen are back, and on Tuesday night (4/18) they played The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, marking their first performance in a decade. The band played a cutting rendition of 2004's Bows + Arrows hit "The Rat." Check it out below.

In a statement ahead of the performance, the band said, "Ever since we started the Walkmen, we’ve done everything by the seat of our pants. We don’t ‘plan’ much. So during our Zoom ‘planning’ meeting, we decided the best way to play together for the very first time would be on national television without a single rehearsal," continuing, “I guess there will be a soundcheck but we don’t even know if this equipment works.”

Their Colbert performance comes just before The Walkmen embark on their reunion tour, which includes five sold-out nights at NYC's Webster Hall, plus festival appearances at Just Like Heaven, Kilby Block Party, Boston Calling, and more. See all dates below.

The Walkmen -- 2023 Tour Dates

Saturday, April 22 - Westerly, RI - Westerly Sound at United Theatre

Monday, April 24 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

Tuesday, April 25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

Wednesday, April 26 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

Thursday, April 27 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

Friday, April 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

Tuesday, May 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Wednesday, May 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Thursday, May 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Saturday, May 6 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Sunday, May 7 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

Saturday, May 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Just Like Heaven Music Festival

Sunday, May 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

Wednesday, May 17 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*

Thursday, May 18 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*

Friday, May 19 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*

Saturday, May 20 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*

Tuesday, May 23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Wednesday, May 24 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*

Thursday, May 25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*

Friday, May 26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*

Sunday, May 28 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival

Wednesday, May 31 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

Saturday, June 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Syd For Solen

Thursday, August 17 - Sunday, August 20 - Crickhowell, UK - Green Man Festival

Thursday, August 17 - Paredes de Coura, PT- Paredes de Coura Festival

Monday, August 21 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers

Wednesday, August 23 - Dublin, IRE - Vicar Street

Saturday, August 26 - Manchester, UK - New Century

Tuesday, August 29 - London, UK - KOKO *SOLD OUT*

Wednesday, London, UK - KOKO

Thursday, August 31 - London, UK - KOKO