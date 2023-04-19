Watch The Walkmen’s first performance in a decade on ‘Colbert’
The Walkmen are back, and on Tuesday night (4/18) they played The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, marking their first performance in a decade. The band played a cutting rendition of 2004's Bows + Arrows hit "The Rat." Check it out below.
In a statement ahead of the performance, the band said, "Ever since we started the Walkmen, we’ve done everything by the seat of our pants. We don’t ‘plan’ much. So during our Zoom ‘planning’ meeting, we decided the best way to play together for the very first time would be on national television without a single rehearsal," continuing, “I guess there will be a soundcheck but we don’t even know if this equipment works.”
Their Colbert performance comes just before The Walkmen embark on their reunion tour, which includes five sold-out nights at NYC's Webster Hall, plus festival appearances at Just Like Heaven, Kilby Block Party, Boston Calling, and more. See all dates below.
The Walkmen -- 2023 Tour Dates
Saturday, April 22 - Westerly, RI - Westerly Sound at United Theatre
Monday, April 24 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Tuesday, April 25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Wednesday, April 26 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Thursday, April 27 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Friday, April 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Tuesday, May 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Wednesday, May 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Thursday, May 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Saturday, May 6 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
Sunday, May 7 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
Saturday, May 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Just Like Heaven Music Festival
Sunday, May 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party
Wednesday, May 17 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*
Thursday, May 18 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*
Friday, May 19 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*
Saturday, May 20 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*
Tuesday, May 23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Wednesday, May 24 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*
Thursday, May 25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*
Friday, May 26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*
Sunday, May 28 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival
Wednesday, May 31 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
Saturday, June 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Syd For Solen
Thursday, August 17 - Sunday, August 20 - Crickhowell, UK - Green Man Festival
Thursday, August 17 - Paredes de Coura, PT- Paredes de Coura Festival
Monday, August 21 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers
Wednesday, August 23 - Dublin, IRE - Vicar Street
Saturday, August 26 - Manchester, UK - New Century
Tuesday, August 29 - London, UK - KOKO *SOLD OUT*
Wednesday, London, UK - KOKO
Thursday, August 31 - London, UK - KOKO