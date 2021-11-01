Watch The War on Drugs play CBS Saturday Morning & NPR’s Tiny Desk
The War on Drugs released a new album, I Don't Live Here Anymore, on Friday (order on clear blue vinyl), and while their first concert since doing so is still a couple weeks away (Desert Daze fest), they did just make a couple notable TV/radio appearances.
First, the band stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to play three songs off the album -- “Occasional Rain,” “Old Skin,” and “Change” -- which were filmed at Boulevard Recording Studio in Los Angeles. You can watch those below.
They also just released a NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert filmed in their new studio workspace, performing “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” “Old Skin,” and “Change.” You can watch that below as well.
The War on Drugs' tour kicks off in January, and includes a huge NYC show at Madison Square Garden on 1/29 with Caroline Kingsbury (tickets). All dates are listed below.
You can pick up I Don't Live Here Anymore on limited edition translucent blue vinyl, along with vinyl copies of other TWOD albums, in the BV shop.
The War On Drugs - 2021/2022 Tour Dates:
Fri. Nov. 12 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
Wed. Jan. 19 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Thu. Jan. 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live - SOLD OUT
Fri. Jan. 21 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
Sat. Jan. 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Mon. Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT
Tue. Jan. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - SOLD OUT
Thu. Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Fri. Jan. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia - SOLD OUT
Sat. Jan. 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Mon. Jan. 31 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Tue. Feb. 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Wed. Feb. 2 - Washington, DC @ Anthem
Fri. Feb. 4 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Sat. Feb. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - SOLD OUT
Sun. Feb. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - SOLD OUT
Tue. Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Thu. Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Fri. Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Sat. Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Sun. Feb. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Tue. Feb 15 - St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
Wed. Feb. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Feb. 18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. Feb. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet - SOLD OUT
Fri. March 25 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene - SOLD OUT
Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene - SOLD OUT
Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen - SOLD OUT
Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith
Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena
Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Sun. April 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange - SOLD OUT
Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium
Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis