Watch The War on Drugs play CBS Saturday Morning & NPR’s Tiny Desk

The War on Drugs released a new album, I Don't Live Here Anymore, on Friday (order on clear blue vinyl), and while their first concert since doing so is still a couple weeks away (Desert Daze fest), they did just make a couple notable TV/radio appearances.

First, the band stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to play three songs off the album -- “Occasional Rain,” “Old Skin,” and “Change” -- which were filmed at Boulevard Recording Studio in Los Angeles. You can watch those below.

They also just released a NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert filmed in their new studio workspace, performing “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” “Old Skin,” and “Change.” You can watch that below as well.

The War on Drugs' tour kicks off in January, and includes a huge NYC show at Madison Square Garden on 1/29 with Caroline Kingsbury (tickets). All dates are listed below.

You can pick up I Don't Live Here Anymore on limited edition translucent blue vinyl, along with vinyl copies of other TWOD albums, in the BV shop.

The War On Drugs - 2021/2022 Tour Dates:

Fri. Nov. 12 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

Wed. Jan. 19 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Thu. Jan. 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live - SOLD OUT

Fri. Jan. 21 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

Sat. Jan. 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Mon. Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT

Tue. Jan. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - SOLD OUT

Thu. Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Fri. Jan. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia - SOLD OUT

Sat. Jan. 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Mon. Jan. 31 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue. Feb. 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Wed. Feb. 2 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

Fri. Feb. 4 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Sat. Feb. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - SOLD OUT

Sun. Feb. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - SOLD OUT

Tue. Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Fri. Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Sat. Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Sun. Feb. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Tue. Feb 15 - St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

Wed. Feb. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Feb. 18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. Feb. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 25 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene - SOLD OUT

Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene - SOLD OUT

Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen - SOLD OUT

Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith

Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena

Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Sun. April 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange - SOLD OUT

Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium

Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis