Watch The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The Weeknd played the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, which is going down at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with the Bucs taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. He made his grand entrance walking out of a car in a mock Vegas backdrop, and then made his way into the stadium where he was backed by a gospel choir and played "Starboy" into "The Hills." Then for "Cant Feel My Face," he headed into a trippy maze of funhouse mirrors, where he was bombarded by dancers whose faces were covered in The Weeknd's trademark face bandages.

He made his way out of the maze for "I Feel It Coming," "Save Your Tears," and then "Earned It," the latter of which saw him joined by a live orchestra. Finally, Abel hit the actual field, which was packed with those face-bandage-covered dancers, and he reached all the way back to the title track of his debut 2011 mixtape House of Balloons. Abel kept the '80s vibes of that Siouxsie and the Banshees-sampling track going with his new wavey 2020 hit "Blinding Lights," which ended his set with a bang. The whole thing was pretty spectacular (lots of fireworks), and he sounded great. Watch his full performance and view the setlist below.

Update: Warp Records confirmed that the musical director for The Weeknd's performance was none other than frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never:

Ahead of his performance, The Weeknd released his 18-song greatest hits album The Highlights. He's also currently scheduled to do an arena tour in 2022, with NYC-area stops at MSG, Barclays Center, Prudential Center, and the soon-to-open UBS Arena (the future home of the Islanders). All dates here.

Before the the kickoff, H.E.R. sang "America the Beautiful," and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church sang the national anthem. Drake was in a State Farm ad.

If you haven't tuned into the Big Game yet, it's airing on CBS (and can be watched on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, CBS All Access, and various streaming services including Hulu, Youtube TV, and more).

Setlist

Starboy

The Hills

Can’t Feel My Face

I Feel It Coming

Save Your Tears

Earned It

House Of Balloons / Glass Table Girls

Blinding Lights