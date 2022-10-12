Watch The Wonder Years’ new documentary ft. Mark Hoppus & more

The Wonder Years have released a new documentary, Coughing Out Embers. The doc follows the making of their new album The Hum Goes On Forever, with commentary by vocalist Dan Campbell, producers Steve Everett and Will Yip, blink-182's Mark Hoppus (who co-wrote "Wyatt's Song (Your Name)"), and poet and author Hanif Abdurraqib. Watch it below.

The band just kicked off their tour, which is with the recently-reunited Fireworks! and Macseal opening, and they stop in NYC on Thursday (10/13) for a show at Irving Plaza. After the tour, The Wonder Years will appear at When We Were Young in Las Vegas later this the month. See all dates below.

We talked to Dan about The Hum Goes On Forever, fatherhood, collaborationg with Mark, and more on our podcast. Listen to that below, as well.

The Wonder Years -- 2022 Tour Dates

October 13 • Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

October 14 • Soundstage - Baltimore, MD *

October 15 • Palladium - Worcester, MA *

Oct 22-29 - When We Were Young - Las Vegas, NV

* = with Fireworks! and Macseal