Watch Thom Yorke’s 2005 ‘From The Basement’ set, ft. early versions of ‘In Rainbows’ & ‘Eraser’ songs

Not only are Radiohead in the process of putting more archival concert videos up on YouTube, Thom Yorke just released his full 2005 solo piano performance for Nigel Godrich's 'From The Basement' series, which was the series' pilot episode. Thom did stripped-down performances of "Videotape" from In Rainbows, "Down Is The New Up" and "Last Flowers" from In Rainbows Disk 2, and "Analyse" from his debut solo album The Eraser, none of which had been released yet. It's a genuinely gorgeous performance featuring much different takes on these songs than the album versions. Watch below.

Other recent 'From the Basement' that were released include The White Stripes, Sonic Youth, Fleet Foxes, and more.

Radiohead's next archival concert release will be their 2017 Coachella set. That comes out Friday (4/17) at 3 PM and you can set a reminder at the video embed below.