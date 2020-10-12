Watch Thunder Dreamer’s new video for “Of A Million” off upcoming EP

As mentioned, Thunder Dreamer are releasing a new EP, Summer Sleeping, on November 6 via their own Lonesome Morning Recording Co (pre-order). We recently posted lead single "House and Garden" and we're now premiering the Josh Smukal-created video for second single "Of A Million." The black and white video has a searching, longing vibe and doesn't feel tied to any particular time period, which matches the song perfectly. Like My Morning Jacket or Band of Horses or Fleet Foxes, "Of A Million" has an atmospheric, melancholic twang that nods to the past but doesn't stay there. If you're a fan of those bands and you haven't heard Thunder Dreamer yet, change that by checking out this gorgeous song and video below.