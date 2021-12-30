Watch Tim Heidecker & Jon Wurster discuss BV’s Top 50 Albums of 2021 on ‘Office Hours Live’

On today's edition of Office Hours Live, Tim Heidecker welcomed Superchunk/Mountain Goats/Bob Mould drummer and very funny guy Jon Wurster on the show to talk about a variety of subjects, including the BrooklynVegan Top 50 Albums of 2021 list. More specifically, Tim wanted to quiz Jon on how many of the artists he actually knew. Things started off strong at #50 with Wednesday, who Superchunk are set to tour with soon, but then the "Do you know"s turned into a whole lot of "Nope." They ran through the entire list and when it came to our #1, Jon's answer was "...unsure?"

Jon says "In my defense, my cassette player has been broken since 2002."

You can watch the whole segment and the rest of today's Office Hours Live below and read our Top 50 Albums of 2021 list here.

Tim Heidecker released Fear of Death in 2020 will be playing his first full-band shows in NYC in April.