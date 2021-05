Philly grungy shoegazers Timelost recently released their very good EP Gushing Interest on Church Road, which ends with an awesome cover of The Psychedelic Furs' 1982 new wave classic "Love My Way." They've now made an animated video for that cover (by Bobby Pook), which pairs the song with a tragic love story. That video premieres in this post. Check it out and stream the full EP below...