Watch Tom Petty’s “Drivin’ Down to Georgia” video from ‘Finding Wildflowers’

Tom Petty's Finding Wildflowers, the alternate version of Wildflowers that was born out of the long-awaited 70-track All the Rest deluxe edition reissue, was released back in April, and they've now made a video for one of the album's songs, "Drivin' Down to Georgia." The video was directed by Alison Tavel and features archival footage by Martyn Atkins and Heartbreaker Ron Blair. You can watch that, and listen to Finding Wildflowers, below.

The documentary Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free, which is about the making of Wildflowers, premiered at the 2021 SXSW Online film festival. No word on a release date for it yet but you can read our review here.