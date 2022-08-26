Watch Tori Amos cover Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” in a medley with “Bliss”

Thanks to Stranger Things, Kate Bush's Hounds of Love classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) has been the (old) song of the summer (three months after its ascent it's still hanging in at #5 on Billboard's Hot 100), and not surprisingly, a lot of people have been covering it lately. One of those people is Tori Amos, who's actually being doing various versions of the song of over 25 years. In addition to straight-ahead covers, she's worked it into medleys with "God," "Flying Dutchman," and a cover of "The Cure's "Lovesong." On her most recent tour, she interpolated it with her 1999 To Venus and Back single "Bliss." You can hear the crowd's excitement kick up a notch when she switches gears mid-song in the video below, which is from the show's final show at Orpheum in Los Angeles, and the two art-pop tracks sound especially sweet alongside each other. Watch below.

Tori released her 16th studio LP, Ocean to Ocean, in 2021, and she returns to the road next year for European shows supporting it in April. See all dates below.

TORI AMOS: 2023 TOUR

April 5 Belgium, Brussels – Cirque Royal

April 6 Netherlands, Amsterdam – Carré

April 7 Netherlands, Amsterdam – Carré

April 9 Germany, Bremen – Metropol Theatre

April 10 Germany, Berlin – Tempodrom

April 11 Germany, Halle/Saale – Georg-Friedrich-Händelhalle

April 13 Italy, Milan – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

April 14 France, Lyon – Radiant

April 16 Germany, Munich – Gasteig Philharmonie

April 18 Germany, Hamburg - Laeiszhalle

April 19 Germany, Frankfurt - Alte Oper

April 20 France, Paris – Olympia

April 24 Denmark, Copenhagen – The Royal Danish Theatre

April 25 Norway, Oslo – Konserthuset

April 28 Poland, Katowice – Spodek

April 29 Austria, St. Polten - Festspielhaus

April 30 Switzerland, Zurich – Volkshaus