Watch Tori Amos cover Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” in a medley with “Bliss”
Thanks to Stranger Things, Kate Bush's Hounds of Love classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) has been the (old) song of the summer (three months after its ascent it's still hanging in at #5 on Billboard's Hot 100), and not surprisingly, a lot of people have been covering it lately. One of those people is Tori Amos, who's actually being doing various versions of the song of over 25 years. In addition to straight-ahead covers, she's worked it into medleys with "God," "Flying Dutchman," and a cover of "The Cure's "Lovesong." On her most recent tour, she interpolated it with her 1999 To Venus and Back single "Bliss." You can hear the crowd's excitement kick up a notch when she switches gears mid-song in the video below, which is from the show's final show at Orpheum in Los Angeles, and the two art-pop tracks sound especially sweet alongside each other. Watch below.
Tori released her 16th studio LP, Ocean to Ocean, in 2021, and she returns to the road next year for European shows supporting it in April. See all dates below.
TORI AMOS: 2023 TOUR
April 5 Belgium, Brussels – Cirque Royal
April 6 Netherlands, Amsterdam – Carré
April 7 Netherlands, Amsterdam – Carré
April 9 Germany, Bremen – Metropol Theatre
April 10 Germany, Berlin – Tempodrom
April 11 Germany, Halle/Saale – Georg-Friedrich-Händelhalle
April 13 Italy, Milan – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
April 14 France, Lyon – Radiant
April 16 Germany, Munich – Gasteig Philharmonie
April 18 Germany, Hamburg - Laeiszhalle
April 19 Germany, Frankfurt - Alte Oper
April 20 France, Paris – Olympia
April 24 Denmark, Copenhagen – The Royal Danish Theatre
April 25 Norway, Oslo – Konserthuset
April 28 Poland, Katowice – Spodek
April 29 Austria, St. Polten - Festspielhaus
April 30 Switzerland, Zurich – Volkshaus