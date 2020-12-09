Watch Touche Amore’s ‘Lament’ livestreamed release show in full

Post-hardcore greats Touche Amore released their excellent fifth album Lament earlier this year via Epitaph, and though they couldn't tour behind it, they did do a livestreamed release show (presented by SOS Booking and Sound & Fury) that saw them playing a full 40 minute set from an empty venue with an immersive light show. They looked and sounded as great as they do at their regular shows, really giving it their all even without an audience to feed off of. Their set included almost all of Lament, plus recent non-album single "Green," two songs from their previous album (2016's Stage Four), and one rarity: "Whale Belly" from their 2012 split with The Casket Lottery that they hadn't played since 2014. The whole thing is killer, as you can check out for yourself below.

Setlist

Come Heroine

Green

Exit Row

Lament

Deflector

Rapture

Whale Belly

Limelight

Flowers and You

Reminders

I’ll Be Your Host

--

25 Best Punk & Emo Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.