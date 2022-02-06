Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Billy Idol’s “White Wedding”

As Valentine's Day approaches, Toyah and Robert Fripp are feeling romantic for this week's edition of their Sunday Lunch covers series. They've taken on Billy Idol's "White Wedding" but this bride wore black, with a hand-painted "Till Death Do Us Part" sign on their kitchen cupboard. Watch below.

If you're wondering, Robert and Toyah's actual wedding anniversary is May 16 which is also Fripp's birthday.

Toyah and Robert spent January doing punk covers.

Robert's band, King Crimson, is the subject of a new documentary that will premiere at SXSW. You can pick up King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl in the BV shop.