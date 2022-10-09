Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ’69” with Chesney Hawkes

King Crimson's Robert Fripp is still in the US on his That Awful Man Q&A tour, so he and Toyah's Sunday Lunch covers series continues their pre-taped "Chesney's in the Kitchen" videos with Chesney Hawkes. This week they take on Bryan Adams' 1985 smash, "Summer of '69." For it, Toyah and Robert are wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes and trying to make Chesney crack up. Watch below.

While on the road, Robert is also filing weekly "Robert at Home" reports and this weeks comes from Detroit, Anapolis, and Cleveland with hotel reviews, bus woes, and some guitar lessons. Watch that below, too.

Robert's Q&A tour wraps up tonight (10/9) in Chicago, so Sunday Lunch might be back to "normal" next week.