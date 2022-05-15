Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Garbage’s “I Think I’m Paranoid”

Toyah Willcox and hubbie Robert Fripp of King Crimson have taken on Garbage's 1998 hit "I Think I'm Paranoid" for this week's edition of their Sunday Lunch covers series. Robert is sporting a very spring-like vest and tie, while Toyah has covered herself in gold foil leaf and there are two cupboard signs this week: "G we ❤️ U" and "I Think I'm Fripp'd." This week's video also includes some bonus blooper footage -- watch that below.

Robert and Toyah dipped into the '90s last week, too, covering The Cranberries' "Zombie" in support of Ukraine and its children

You can pick up King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl in the BV shop.