Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Green Day’s “Basket Case”
This week on Toyah and Robert Fripp's "Sunday Lunch" covers series, they take on Green Day's classic 1994 single "Basket Case." Always a fan of props, Toyah wears a basket on her head for part of the video and then plays a drum with eggplants. As you do. Watch that below.
Robert's band King Crimson are the subject of a new documentary that will premiere Monday, March 14 at SXSW. You can pick up King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl in the BV shop.