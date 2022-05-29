Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Hole’s “Celebrity Skin”

Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp have been on a '90s kick with their Sunday Lunch covers series, having taken on Garbage, The Cranberries and Radiohead in recent weeks. Today they put their kitchen spin on the title track of Hole's third album, Celebrity Skin. This week's cupboard posters: "Celebrity Fripp" and "Hail Queen Courtney." Watch below.

