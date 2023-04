After taking a break for a few weeks, Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp are back in the kitchen with their Sunday Lunch covers series. This week: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts' "Bad Reputation." Watch that and the original Joan Jett video below.

This fall, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

