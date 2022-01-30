Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop”

Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp have been on a punk kick this month with their Sunday Lunch covers series. Having recently paid tribute to The Stooges, The Undertones and The Clash, now they've taken on the Ramones' classic "Blitzkrieg Bop." Shot in their kitchen with a handmade "BOP ME BOBBY FRIPP" signed taped to their cupboard, it's typically spirited take on the song. Watch that, which was shot as always in their kitchen, below.

Check out more of Robert and Toyah's covers here.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of King Crimson in the BV shop.