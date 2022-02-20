Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet with Butterfly Wings”

After a run of punk classics, Toyah and Robert Fripp are switching gears on their weekly Sunday Lunch covers series. Today they take on Smashing Pumpkins' 1995 hit "Bullet With Butterfly Wings." Toyah plays the butterfly while Robert is, like the world, a vampire -- at least on the drawing taped to their kitchen cupboard. Have they entered a '90s alt-rock phase? We shall see. Watch below.

Robert's band King Crimson are the subject of a new documentary that will premiere at SXSW. You can pick up King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl in the BV shop.