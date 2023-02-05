Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp cover The Tubes’ “White Punks on Dope”

This week on Toyah and Robert Fripp's Sunday Lunch covers series they're having a go at "White Punks on Dope," the 1977 single by San Francisco's theatrical The Tubes. Toyah has created her own version of Tubes frontman Fee Waybill's iconic metallic outfit while Robert lays down the classic riff in their kitchen. Watch that, and watch The Tubes performing the song on The Old Grey Whistle Test, below.

This fall, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

