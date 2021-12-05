Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp take on “The 12 Days of Christmas”

Toyah and Robert Fripp are in holiday sing-a-long mode on their weekly Sunday Lunch series, and today they take on "The 12 Days of Christmas." They're armed with lots of props for this one, but instead of turtle doves and french hens, they've got household cleaning products and appliances to sub in for them, and at one point Toyah vacuums Robert's mohawk. Will they make it all the way through all 12 days? Do you actually want them to? Watch below.

