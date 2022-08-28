Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp’s “Sunday Lunch” blooper compilation

Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp have done dozens and dozens of cover songs in their kitchen for their Sunday Lunch series, and while they're both pros...it's not always first take. This week instead of a new cover, they've offered up a compilation of bloopers -- "We call it 'pulling a Fripp'" -- from their many lunches. Watch below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour in 2023 but before that Robert will be on a speaking tour of North America.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl.