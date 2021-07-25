Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover The Who’s “My Generation”; King Crimson on tour now

Toyah goes back to school for her and husband Robert Fripp's "Sunday Lunch" series this week, to cover The Who's youth culture classic "My Generation." She also threatens to smash a guitar a la Pete Townshend (albeit an inflatable one). Watch that, along with an alternate view via guitarist Sidney Jake, below.

It seems like Robert, Toyah and Sidney must have pre-taped some of these, as Robert just started the King Crimson tour on Thursday in Clearwater, FL The tour, which is with the Zappa Band, hits Orlando on Monday, The Greek on August 3, and the NYC-area for shows at NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on September 4 and Queens' Forest Hills Stadium on September 9. All dates are here.