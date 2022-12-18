Watch Toyah &#038; Robert Fripp celebrate a &#8220;Sensational&#8221; Christmas

Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp celebrate a “Sensational” Christmas

This week on Toyah and Robert Fripp's Sunday Lunch series, they're mixing it up a little. Instead of covering someone else's song, they're revisiting Toyah's 2008 single "Sensational" from her album In the Court of the Crimson Queen. They're still having fun in the kitchen, though, miming along and performing a little magic (eggs are involved). Watch that and the video for the "Posh Redux" of "Sensational" below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

Pick up King Crimson's classic  In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl.

