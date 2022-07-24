Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover AC/DC’s “Back in Black”

Somehow in the many weeks Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp have been covering big riff rock songs on the Sunday Lunch YouTube series, they haven't gotten to AC/DC's "Back in Black" until now. Robert is decked out as a schoolboy a la Angus Young, and Toyah follows suit -- though hers leans more Britney Spears while she shoots rubber bands at the camera. Watch below.

In 2023, these two will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour in 2023 but before that Robert will be on a speaking tour of North America.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl.