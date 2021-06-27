Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Aerosmith’s “Love in an Elevator”

For this week's edition of their Sunday Lunch series, Toyah and Robert Fripp have covered Aerosmith's 1993 hit "Love in an Elevator." If the Toxic Twins' lyrical metaphors were too subtle for you before, Toyah makes them much more explicit with her theatrical performance. Robert adds some "whoa-oh!" backing vocals and enigmatic guitarist Sydney Jake lives it up while going down in an Aerosmith tee. Watch below.

As the video notes, attached to the end of this is a video for Toyah's new single, the techno-rock "Levitate," which Fripp appears in, too. It's from Posh Pop, her first album since 2008, which will be out August 27. Check out the video, album art and tracklist below.

Robert Fripp will be on tour with King Crimson later this summer

Toyah - Posh Pop tracklist:

levitate

zoom zoom

the bride will return

space dance

barefoot on mars

rhythm in the house

summer of love

monkeys

kill the rage

take me home