Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”

Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp covered Billy Idol's classic "Rebel Yell" in early 2021 as part of their Sunday Lunch series but they've given it another go. It's all in celebration of Toyah joining Billy for a few of his UK dates in October. You can watch video of that, and check out tour dates, below.

In 2023, these two will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour in 2023 but before that Robert will be on a speaking tour of North America.

