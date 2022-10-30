Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave” for Halloween

Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp are already costume crazy but have upped their game for Halloween. Robert is very Lawrence of Arabia, while Toyah is a spider queen, as they cover Black Sabbath's "Children of the Grave" for this spooky edition of Sunday Lunch. Watch below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl.

BSCBR, the all-star Black Sabbath tribute act featuring Nick Zinner, Deradoorian and more, just released a 7" with "Children of the Grave" and will play Brooklyn on Halloween.