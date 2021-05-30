Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”

For this week's "Sunday Lunch," Toyah and Robert Fripp take on Black Sabbath's "Paranoid." This is actually not the first time they've done this one -- they performed it for a special Halloween edition of their series last year -- but this is the first time they've done it in their kitchen with mysterious guitarist Sidney Jake in tow. Plus: feathers are flying. Watch below.

Last week's entry in the "Sunday Lunch" series had them covering The Scorpions' "Rock You Like a Hurricane."