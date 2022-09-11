Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover David Bowie’s “Heroes” in tribute to the Queen

This week's edition of Toyah and Robert Fripp's Sunday Lunch series is a reposting of their 2020 cover of David Bowie's "Heroes." They originally performed it for VE Day, but they've put it up again in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, writing, "Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp wish to extend condolences to the Royal Family, and respect the dedication HRH Elizabeth II showed her country during her unprecedented reign. The Sunday Lunch series is paused to play 'Heroes' in acknowledgement of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen."

Robert knows this one pretty well, as he played guitar on Bowie's original. Watch below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour in 2023 but before that Robert will be on a speaking tour of North America starting September 16.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of the Crimson King as well as Bowie's Heroes on vinyl.