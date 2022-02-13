Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Dead Kennedys’ “Too Drunk to Fuck”

Well we weren't expecting this one. Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp have been on a punk kick of late on their Sunday Lunch cover series but who'd've thought they'd head to San Francisco and take on Dead Kennedys' classic "Too Drunk to Fuck"? Mind you, they've neutered it slightly -- Toyah's outfits get them in trouble with YouTube already -- so the video is actually titled "Too Drunk to FUNK" and that's what she's singing, too, if you listen close enough. (This week's kitchen cupboard sign: "TOO DRUNK TO FRIPP.") But otherwise it's a typically gonzo video from these two -- watch below.

Other recent covers: Billy Idol's' "White Wedding" and Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop."

King Crimson are the subject of a new documentary that will premiere at SXSW. You can pick up King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl in the BV shop.