Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Edwin Star’s “War”

Toyah and Robert Fripp are keeping things topical on their Sunday Lunch covers series, this week taking on Edwin Starr's 1970 classic protest song, "War." If you needed the point driven home any further, they're both wearing white, there's a poster of a dove on their kitchen cupboard and Toyah smashes a toy tank at the end. Watch below.

