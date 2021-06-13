Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)”

Most of Toyah and Robert Fripp 's covers in their "Sunday Lunch" series tend to be decidedly "rock," this week they switch thing up by taking on Eurythmics' 1982 synthpop classic "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)." With help from enigmatic guitarist Sydney Jake, the trio perform an expressive rendition of the song, offering up some textural guitar work. Toyah, meanwhile, sports a look inspired by Annie Lennox. Watch below.

Last week's "Sunday Lunch" was ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man."

These lunchtime covers may be soon coming to an end (or taking a break) -- Robert Fripp will be back on the road with King Crimson in July.