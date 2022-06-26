Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Foo Fighters’ “All My Life”

This week on Toyah and Robert Fripp's Sunday Lunch series, they've covering Foo Fighters' Grammy-winning 2002 single "All My Life." Toyah, meanwhile, is covering herself in a variety of colors of paint on top of the gold leaf that she's been favoring recently. Watch that below.

You can pick up King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl in the BV shop.

This fall, Robert Fripp will be on a speaking tour, answering fan questions and more.