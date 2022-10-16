Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Fountains of Wayne’s “Stacy’s Mom” w/ Chesney Hawkes

This week wraps up Chesney Hawkes' "Chesney's in the Kitchen" residency on Toyah and King Crimson leader Robert Fripp's "Sunday Lunch" series, and they perform Fountains of Wayne's 2003 hit "Stacy's Mom." For some reason, Robert has been tied up and given a Hannibal Lecter-style face mask, while Toyah is in a maid's uniform and Chesney is all punked-up. "Pop Bandits Have Fripp - Pay the Ransom or ELSE" reads the signs on the kitchen cupboard. Aka, just another week in their kitchen. Watch that and FoW's original video below.

Robert just wrapped up his North American speaking tour, so maybe Sunday Lunch will go back to normal next week.

