Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover “Have Love Will Travel”

Robert Fripp recently returned home to England after a month-long speaking tour in the US and to celebrate he and Toyah covered "Have Love Will Travel," Richard Berry's 1959 single that has been famously covered by The Sonics and The Black Keys. They are clearly fans of The Sonics' version, as their cupboard poster this week says "Sonics Inspire the World." Watch their version and listen to The Sonics' below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

Pick up King Crimson's classic In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl.