Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Heart’s “Barracuda” mermaid-style

This week on Toyah & Robert Fripp's "Sunday Lunch" covers series they take on Heart's 1977 rock classic, "Barracuda." Given the piscine nature of the song there was only one way to do it: mermaid style. With an aqua blue wig and iridescent costume, Toyah belts out "Barracuda" in operatic style, backed by Fripp and "mysterious stranger" Sydney Jake on guitars. They made a real splash with this one and you can watch below.

Last week's "Sunday Lunch" was Hawkwind's "Silver Machine."

Robert Fripp's got a collaborative album with The Grid out in June.