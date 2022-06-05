Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover INXS’ “Devil Inside”

Every single one of us has the devil inside, according to INXS, and this week on their Sunday Lunch covers series Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp let it out. They're clearly having fun with the Australian band's 1988 hit, both dressing for the part, especially Fripp who is playfully devilish in horns and cape. No trident, but he's too busy with INXS' classic riff for it anyway. He does do a rare bit of singing this time. Watch that (which comes with some bloopers), and the video for INXS' original below.

