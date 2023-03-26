Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover J. Geils Band’s “Centerfold”

This week's edition of Toyah and Robert Fripp's Sunday Lunch series takes on J. Geils Band's cheeky 1981 hit "Centerfold." It's in honor (honor?) of Robert being on the cover of the new issue of PROG magazine. They note: "This weeks edition comes with exclusive news and bonus footage at the end... be warned though you cannot unsee it once it's out there!"

Watch their cover and the original J. Geils Band video below.

This fall, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

