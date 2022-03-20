Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Kaiser Chiefs’ “I Predict a Riot”

This week Toyah and Robert Fripp are dipping into the mid-00's UK indie scene for their Sunday Lunch covers series, taking on Kaiser Chiefs' 2004 hit "I Predict a Riot." They throw a little bit of a social undercurrent into it as well, with a poster of their kitchen cupboard of a lighthouse with "HOPE" written beside it and at one point Toyah shines a flashlight on its beacon. Watch below.

Robert's band King Crimson are the subject of a new documentary that just premiered at SXSW.