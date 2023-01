This week Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp have covered KISS' classic 1979 hard rock / disco hit "You Were Made for Loving Me." It's an unbridled Sunday Lunch performance with a fair amount of horsin' around in their kitchen and you can watch that below.

This year, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

