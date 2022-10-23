Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Korn’s “Blind”

Toyah and Robert Fripp are back in force now that Robert has returned from his North American speaking tour. For their first new Sunday Lunch video in a month, they've got the juice and (metaphorically) scream "It's Korn!" by covering the nu metal band's debut single, "Blind." Watch that and the original video below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

