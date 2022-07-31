Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way”

This week on their Sunday Lunch series, Toyah and King Crimson's Robert Fripp put their kitchen spin on the title track to Lenny Kravitz's hit 1993 album Are You Gonna Go My Way. Decked out in a maid's uniform, Toyah breaks out the pans for this one to show off her... flipping skills? We can't make heads of tails of it either. Watch below.

Last week was AC/DC's "Back in Black."

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour in 2023 but before that Robert will be on a speaking tour of North America.

