Watch Toyah & Robert Fripp cover Limp Bizkit’s “Nookie”

It was bound to happen eventually. Toyah and King Crimson have covered Limp Bizkit for their Sunday Lunch covers series. Specifically, they've taken on their 1999 breakthrough single, "Nookie," and Robert is playing Wes Boreland's riff while aping Fred Durst's style in headgear. Watch below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour in 2023 but before that Robert will be on a speaking tour of North America.

Pick up King Crimson's classic  In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl.

Meanwhile, it was just Fred Durst's birthday on Saturday, August 20. Happy birthday, Fred.

 

