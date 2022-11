Last week, Toyah & Robert Fripp covered Metallica, and this week on their Sunday Lunch series they've covered Megadeth. Specifically, they've taken on classic 1990 Rust in Peace single "Holy Wars." Watch that, and check out Megadeth's original, below.

In 2023, Toyah and Robert will head out on the Sunday Lunch Tour.

